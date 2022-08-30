Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Colleges shift to virtual learning due to ongoing water pressure issues in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two universities have shifted to virtual learning due to ongoing water pressure issues in Jackson.

Belhaven University says all on-campus classes are canceled for August 30, but online classes will meet as scheduled. The university says the administration will work from home as well.

Jackson State University announced it would pivot to virtual learning for the remainder of the week. The university says all non-essential employees will work remotely for the remainder of the week. Additionally, supervisors will contact their employees to continue daily operations.

According to JSU, all essential workers are asked to communicate with their supervisor regarding coverage and any questions or concerns.

“For students living in the residence halls, dining will resume in Heritage Dining Hall tomorrow morning,” JSU said in a press release. “Retail located inside The Legacy will be closed until further notice. Water will be delivered to all residential halls. We are currently updating the open-access computer lab listing for students who do not have access to devices or WiFi.”

The university says it expects that temporary restroom facilities will also be available tomorrow morning.

