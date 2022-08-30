Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
City of Jackson announces water distributing locations/times for the coming week

Area residents line up at the city's downtown fire station to receive bottled water, Aug. 18,...
Area residents line up at the city's downtown fire station to receive bottled water, Aug. 18, 2022, as part of Jackson, Miss., response to longstanding water system problems.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has provided a list of water distribution locations and times for the coming week amid an ongoing water crisis in the Metro.

This after Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency due to the failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city’s main treatment facility.

About 150,000 people are impacted by the cuts in service, health department officials said Monday.

One distribution site will be at the Hawkins Field Airport on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out.

Below is also a list of distribution locations and times for the coming week:

5 p.m. Tuesday - Friday

South Jackson

  • Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd.
  • Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.

West Jackson

  • Westland Plaza Parking Lot
  • IAJE Community Center, 406 W. Fortification St.

North Jackson

  • Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Ave.

11 a.m. Saturdays

  • Grove Park
  • Sykes Community Center

1 p.m. Sundays

  • Grove Park
  • Sykes Community Center
  • MS Move Across from Tougaloo College  (3 - 7 p.m.)

