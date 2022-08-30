City of Jackson announces water distributing locations/times for the coming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has provided a list of water distribution locations and times for the coming week amid an ongoing water crisis in the Metro.

This after Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency due to the failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city’s main treatment facility.

About 150,000 people are impacted by the cuts in service, health department officials said Monday.

One distribution site will be at the Hawkins Field Airport on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out.

Below is also a list of distribution locations and times for the coming week:

5 p.m. Tuesday - Friday

South Jackson

Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd.

Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.

West Jackson

Westland Plaza Parking Lot

IAJE Community Center, 406 W. Fortification St.

North Jackson

Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Ave.

11 a.m. Saturdays

Grove Park

Sykes Community Center

1 p.m. Sundays

Grove Park

Sykes Community Center

MS Move Across from Tougaloo College (3 - 7 p.m.)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.