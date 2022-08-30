City of Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson residents

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Gluckstadt is holding a bottled water drive for Jackson residents due to Jackson’s water crisis. The City of Gluckstadt says it is partnering with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance.

According to the City, individuals can drop off donated cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs at Gluckstadt City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through September 30.

“Please consider helping with this important cause and continue to pray for all affected by recent flooding in our Capital City,” the City of Gluckstadt said.

