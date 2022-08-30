Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City of Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson residents

(City of Gluckstadt)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Gluckstadt is holding a bottled water drive for Jackson residents due to Jackson’s water crisis. The City of Gluckstadt says it is partnering with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance.

According to the City, individuals can drop off donated cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs at Gluckstadt City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through September 30.

“Please consider helping with this important cause and continue to pray for all affected by recent flooding in our Capital City,” the City of Gluckstadt said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing regarding failure of state capital’s water system
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails
Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Academy Sports in Flowood, Madison to give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents
Mobile Command Center
Governor Tate Reeves, MEMA provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis
Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County