Brandon police chief set to retire at end of September

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon’s police chief says he is to retire at the end of September.

Chief William Thompson, Jr. says the decision comes after “many months of thought and planning.” He says he has accepted a new opportunity to work and travel internationally.

He has served as chief of police for the past nine years.

In the resignation letter, Thompson thanked the Brandon Board of Alderman, the city attorney, Mark Baker, the Brandon city clerk, Angela Bean, and the Brandon mayor, Butch Lee.

“I cannot forget to recognize past and present members of the Brandon Police Department and Jackson Police Department who corrected me when I was wrong and supported me when I was right,” he wrote.

