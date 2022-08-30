Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Academy Sports in Flowood, Madison to give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents

By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Academy Sports + Outdoors announced its Flowood and Madison locations will give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents.

According to a press release, the giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. on August 31 and will continue until supplies run out.

The press release says customers should look for the 18-wheeler parked in front of the stores to pick up their free case.

The company emphasizes that the trucks only contain cases of water for the affected communities.

