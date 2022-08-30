Academy Sports in Flowood, Madison to give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Academy Sports + Outdoors announced its Flowood and Madison locations will give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents.

According to a press release, the giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. on August 31 and will continue until supplies run out.

The press release says customers should look for the 18-wheeler parked in front of the stores to pick up their free case.

The company emphasizes that the trucks only contain cases of water for the affected communities.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.