WATCH: Gov. Reeves, Sen. Wicker mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s deadly arrival in Mississippi

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, August 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastating landfall in South Mississippi.

Senator Roger Wicker, Governor Tate Reeves, and Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway shared their memories of that day at a special event called “Remembering Katrina at the Fort.” It took place at Fort Maurepas, a spot on Front Beach in Ocean Springs that was underwater 17 years ago.

While this day is always a reminder of the heartache and tragedy the storm brought, it’s also a time for thanks and a celebration of South Mississippi’s resilience.

The combination of this extremely large wind field and the track right up through Hancock county is what caused Katrina's devastating storm surge to reach record heights on the coast. The official high water mark was 27.8 ft in Pass Christian. pic.twitter.com/P0CXZg2eE2 — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) August 29, 2022

Adjusted for today’s dollars, Katrina is still the costliest US hurricane. 16 years to the date after Katrina, #Ida would become the fifth most costly, impacting roughly the same region. #lawx pic.twitter.com/pI2J3Q5lwO — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) August 29, 2022

