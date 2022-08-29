Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WATCH: Gov. Reeves, Sen. Wicker mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s deadly arrival in Mississippi

Governor Tate Reeves and Senator Roger Wicker were in Ocean Springs Monday to help mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, August 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastating landfall in South Mississippi.

Senator Roger Wicker, Governor Tate Reeves, and Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway shared their memories of that day at a special event called “Remembering Katrina at the Fort.” It took place at Fort Maurepas, a spot on Front Beach in Ocean Springs that was underwater 17 years ago.

While this day is always a reminder of the heartache and tragedy the storm brought, it’s also a time for thanks and a celebration of South Mississippi’s resilience.

