VIDEO: WLBT Storm Tracker shows extent of flooding across Jackson

By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The WLBT Storm Tracker got a close-up look at the flooding impacting several neighborhoods across Jackson.

First Alert Weather’s Branden Walker and Photographer Keith Honore showed the area around Harrow Drive near Old Canton Road neighborhoods.

Mailboxes and cars were halfway under water and excess flooding from the Pearl River also filled the streets surrounding the driveways of many homes.

WLBT is tracking the latest on potential flooding as the river nears its crest.

