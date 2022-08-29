Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Teen injured during ‘skirmish’ at Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center

Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center
Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center(WLBT archives)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was taken to the hospital and at least one employee is facing possible termination following a fight at the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center.

The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday. It was contained in about 10 minutes. Hinds County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

A guard was doing her rounds when she was rushed by several juvenile detainees, who took her keys and her radio, County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said.

“They started to open up additional cells, opened a pod where other juveniles were [and] that’s when a small skirmish between the young men occurred,” he said. “They ended up transporting one [juvenile detainee] for further medical evaluation.”

Jones was not sure of that teen’s condition Monday morning. “Once he was put on AMR, I asked the young lady if he was stable, and she said, ‘yes, he is.’”

What caused the incident is still under investigation.

Jones said one guard could be terminated for using her keys to unlock a cell door, a violation of the center’s policy.

“When you’re using your keys, it could mean you’ve been compromised. Using your keys also means that you [could] be going in without proper authorization or that the guard at the switchboard doesn’t know that you’re going into a particular cell,” he said. “All that guard had to do was get on the radio and say, ‘open up door two.’”

Jones said doors can now be open via a “door board” at a central location.

“We have spent significant money fixing the door board that opens the doors electronically,” he said. “That’s why they were given instructions not to use their keys. They should only be used as a secondary emergency measure when the door board is not working.”

Jones did not know why the officer used her keys to open the door, nor did he know if a guard was on duty at the door board when the cell door was unlocked.

The officer was not hurt during the incident. “They just took her keys and radio,” Jones said. “It doesn’t appear they had any desire to harm the guard.”

He says the case is still under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
Reservoir inflows crest; Pearl River Valley Water Supply District to hold discharge
JPS announces adjustments for schools due to Pearl River flooding
JPS announces adjustments for schools due to Pearl River flooding
Several streets in northeast Jackson inundated with water, mayor says
Several streets in northeast Jackson inundated with water, mayor says
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: typical summer heat, humidity, storm risk as Pearl River crests in Jackson
LIVE: Lumumba shares the latest updates on flooding in Jackson
LIVE: Lumumba shares the latest updates on flooding in Jackson
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.