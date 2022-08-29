Teen injured during ‘skirmish’ at Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was taken to the hospital and at least one employee is facing possible termination following a fight at the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center.

The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday. It was contained in about 10 minutes. Hinds County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

A guard was doing her rounds when she was rushed by several juvenile detainees, who took her keys and her radio, County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said.

“They started to open up additional cells, opened a pod where other juveniles were [and] that’s when a small skirmish between the young men occurred,” he said. “They ended up transporting one [juvenile detainee] for further medical evaluation.”

Jones was not sure of that teen’s condition Monday morning. “Once he was put on AMR, I asked the young lady if he was stable, and she said, ‘yes, he is.’”

What caused the incident is still under investigation.

Jones said one guard could be terminated for using her keys to unlock a cell door, a violation of the center’s policy.

“When you’re using your keys, it could mean you’ve been compromised. Using your keys also means that you [could] be going in without proper authorization or that the guard at the switchboard doesn’t know that you’re going into a particular cell,” he said. “All that guard had to do was get on the radio and say, ‘open up door two.’”

Jones said doors can now be open via a “door board” at a central location.

“We have spent significant money fixing the door board that opens the doors electronically,” he said. “That’s why they were given instructions not to use their keys. They should only be used as a secondary emergency measure when the door board is not working.”

Jones did not know why the officer used her keys to open the door, nor did he know if a guard was on duty at the door board when the cell door was unlocked.

The officer was not hurt during the incident. “They just took her keys and radio,” Jones said. “It doesn’t appear they had any desire to harm the guard.”

He says the case is still under investigation.

