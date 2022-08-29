Pearl River nears crest, flooding many North Jackson neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water.

Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water.

The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas to leave their homes before the water started to come in.

A shelter has been set up at the Jackson Police Department Training Academy on Saint Charles Street for anyone impacted by the flooding.

Sandbags are also available for residents to pick up.

More than one hundred homes in Jackson are in the flood zones and residents thankful for any help they can get to move to higher ground and protect their property.

City and emergency leaders still remind people not to play in the floodwaters and not drive around barricades.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.