Northeast Jackson residents prepare for potential flooding from the Pearl River

By Holly Emery
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With water creeping into parts of Northeast Jackson, both residents and public officials are trying to do their part to make sure homes and people are protected.

As the Pearl River continues to rise, residents in Northeast Jackson are working to make sure there are plenty of sandbags and supplies for those living in the area.

“Within the immediate vicinity of our church here, there are hundreds of homes threatened by this flood,” volunteer with Christ United Methodist Church, Chris Boone said.

Time is of the essence with water creeping towards the door frames of houses on Canton Club Drive.

“We’re sandbagging over a Christ United Methodist Church. It’s a combination of the Corps of Engineers, the city of Jackson, and Hinds County trying to do everything we can to help the people,” Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham explained.

“They prepared us a little bit better because they put sand in our neighborhood. We could get our own sandbags,” Robert Green, a resident near Canton Club Circle, said.

More than 5,000 bags have been given away by Christ United Methodist Church, with others still in need.

“There was a big crowd this morning. Several high school football teams and their parents, members of the church, and so forth,” Boone said.

Most hope there’s no “next time” when it comes to this flooding crisis. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker is talking to local leaders about ways to prevent it.

“There is a solution called a One Lake Project. We’ve been talking about it for several months,” Supervisor Graham said.

“The engineers have certified that 92% of the flooding we had in 2020 would be alleviated would be prevented with this lake project,” Senator Wicker explained.

But that won’t impact this go-around.

For now, it’s a community effort to prepare before more rain comes this week.

“Stick your nose out there. I mean, you can come out here and help us pack sandbags. You can deliver water to anybody that needs water to drink. Just just stick your nose out there. Don’t be scared to help,” 15-year-old volunteer, Major Quin said.

“We don’t have to stand for this, this can be prevented, this flooding problem can be fixed,” Senator Wicker said.

