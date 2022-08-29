Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing regarding failure of state capital’s water system

Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing regarding failure of state capital’s water system
Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing regarding failure of state capital’s water system(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is to host an emergency press briefing Monday night regarding the failure of the state capital’s water system.

This moments before Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a “water system emergency” due to complications from the Pearl River flooding.

During a press conference hosted by the mayor of Jackson on Monday, Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the City of Jackson had to cut water production at its main treatment plant due to flooding.

This has resulted in low or no water pressure for many Jackson customers.

Also on Monday, five members of the city’s Senate delegation signed a letter to Governor Reeves saying the problem could not wait until the session reconvenes in January.

The City has made clear that Jackson is not cutting water to residents. If citizens do not have water or experiencing low water pressure, it is due to issues at O.B. Curtis.

All Jackson Public Schools will also be virtual on Tuesday because of the city-wide water shortage.

On Monday, the Pearl crested at 35.37 feet - more than 7 feet above flood stage. As a result, operators have had to make adjustments to the treatment process and have had to cut production there as a result of the change in the water’s chemical makeup brought about by that flooding.

Jackson has been under a boil water notice since July 29, when the Mississippi State Department of Health imposed the notice on all surface water customers.

In all, about 43,000 connections are impacted.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Reservoir inflows crest; Pearl River Valley Water Supply District to hold discharge
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies

Latest News

Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing
Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing
All JPS schools shifting to virtual learning on August 30 due to citywide water shortage
Mayor Lumumba discusses the impact the Pearl River has on Jackson's water production.
Jackson mayor declares state of emergency over water system
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version