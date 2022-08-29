Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing regarding failure of state capital’s water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is to host an emergency press briefing Monday night regarding the failure of the state capital’s water system.

This moments before Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a “water system emergency” due to complications from the Pearl River flooding.

During a press conference hosted by the mayor of Jackson on Monday, Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the City of Jackson had to cut water production at its main treatment plant due to flooding.

This has resulted in low or no water pressure for many Jackson customers.

Also on Monday, five members of the city’s Senate delegation signed a letter to Governor Reeves saying the problem could not wait until the session reconvenes in January.

The City has made clear that Jackson is not cutting water to residents. If citizens do not have water or experiencing low water pressure, it is due to issues at O.B. Curtis.

All Jackson Public Schools will also be virtual on Tuesday because of the city-wide water shortage.

On Monday, the Pearl crested at 35.37 feet - more than 7 feet above flood stage. As a result, operators have had to make adjustments to the treatment process and have had to cut production there as a result of the change in the water’s chemical makeup brought about by that flooding.

Jackson has been under a boil water notice since July 29, when the Mississippi State Department of Health imposed the notice on all surface water customers.

In all, about 43,000 connections are impacted.

