Man wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Alex Harper.

If anyone has any information regarding Harper’s whereabouts, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.

