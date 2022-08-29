Jackson lawmakers urging governor to call special session to tackle water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson lawmakers are urging Gov. Tate Reeves to call a special session to address Jackson’s ongoing water woes.

On Monday, five members of the city’s Senate delegation signed a letter to Reeves, saying the problem could not wait until the session reconvenes in January.

“The people of Jackson, Byram, Ridgeland, and Hinds County are in Day 32 of a boil water notice,” they write. “Water pressure issues are shutting down schools, businesses, and government offices. Raw sewage discharge has closed the Pearl River. We need to act now.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a boil water notice for all customers on the city’s surface water system on July 29 due to high levels of turbidity in the water. Since then, the notice has been in place, with Jackson unable to collect two consecutive days of clean samples.

“This issue is too important to wait until January and the 2023 regular legislative session,” they write. “We are confident the Jackson legislative delegation can work with you, Lt. Gov. Hosemann, Speaker Gunn, and city leaders to find a solution.”

The letter was signed by Sens. John Horhn, Hillman Frazier, Walter Michel, David Blount, and Sollie Norwood.

“The situation is much worse than we thought, and it’s not getting better in the short-term, so we have to look at a long-term solution,” Horhn. “The letter speaks for itself.”

The city did not immediately have a comment.

A copy of the letter is shown below.

Letter urges Gov. Reeves to call special session to deal with Jackson water. (Special to WLBT)

