It’s not over yet: Lumumba appeals decision in veto case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The legal battle over whether the mayor can veto a no-vote from the Jackson City Council is continuing.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has appealed a lower court’s decision saying he could not veto a negative action of the council, the city’s legislative body.

A notice of appeal was filed with the Hinds County Chancery Clerk on Friday. On Monday, the Mississippi Supreme Court sent notice that documents related to the case had been received.

Whether the case goes to trial at the next level remains to be seen. According to one filing, the case “appears to be eligible for appellate mediation under Rule 50 of the Mississippi Rules of Appellate Procedure.”

According to rule 50, many civil cases can be mediated if both parties consent and are represented by counsel.

Records indicate the city of Jackson's legal battle over the mayor's veto authority can be mediated. (WLBT)

In July, special appointed Judge Larry Roberts ruled the mayor could not veto a negative vote of the council, pointing to attorney general opinions, state laws, and city statute to back up that decision.

Lumumba vetoed the council’s decision to deny awarding a contract to Richard’s Disposal, his choice for residential waste collection in the city. The council had rejected bringing on Richard’s at least four times, including twice on April 1, the same day the New Orleans-based company began picking up residential waste in the capital city.

The council filed suit in Hinds County Chancery Court to determine if the mayor’s actions were legal. A special judge, Larry Roberts, was appointed to preside over the case.

