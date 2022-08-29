First Alert Forecast:

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We will kick off our Tuesday morning dry across the region before more scattered showers or thunderstorms become possible during the afternoon hours ahead of an approaching cold front from the north. Expect highs tomorrow in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. The front dropping southward will likely pass through the area on Wednesday and wis expected bring brief changes to our weather pattern for the rest of the work week. Not only will the chance for rain become limited as slightly drier air filters in, but humidity levels will also go down a bit. Moisture will quickly surge back overhead off the Gulf by the time we head into the weekend. This will drive back up our moisture and rain/storm chances for Labor Day Weekend.  Monday’s high temperature in Jackson reached 92 degrees, and the normal high and low for this time of year is 91 and 70.  Sunrise is 6:34am and the sunset is 7:27pm.

