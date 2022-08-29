First Alert Forecast: typical summer heat, humidity, storm risk as Pearl River nears crest in Jackson

MONDAY: Kicking off our new work week with a standard late August day – featuring toasty temperatures and high humidity, fueling a risk for scattered showers and storms by the afternoon hours. In general, expect more of what you saw during the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storms will tend to fade quickly after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: More typical summer heat with a few more opportunities for showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours as a front begins to slip southward through mid-week. Ahead of the risk for rain and storms developing, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A few of the storms could be heavy as the front slips southward, though most will fade by early evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of a mid-week front, slightly drier air will filter into the region, helping to cap off rain chances through late week. Rain chances Wednesday will generally be highest near and south of I-20 with highs in the middle to upper 80s; 80s still are in play through Thursday and Friday as the front sweeps south toward the coast. Lows will run in the 60s and 70s. Moisture will quickly return by the Labor Day weekend, fueling higher storm chances that could lead to localized flooding concerns with highs in the middle 80s.

RIVER FLOODING: As of Monday morning, the Pearl River continues to rise at and below Jackson. Currently, the forecast is to hit 35.5′ at the Jackson gauge today and begin to slowly fall through the late week. The crest from February 2020 was 36.67′, the Easter flood of 1979 crested at the record-setting 43.28′. Expect downstream from Jackson to be near or just below the 2020 flood as the river continues to rise through mid-late week. On the Big Black River – from below Bentonia to Bovina, expect continued rises. At Bovina, expect a continued rise to 37.5′ by mid-week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is starting to wake up after a long mid-summer’s slumber. Currently, NHC is keeping an eye on 4 different tropical waves. While most will fade toward obscurity, a few will need to be watched. One that could form off the coast of Central America that could drift over the Yucatan and another in the Main Development Region that could develop north of the Leeward Islands by late week. Something to watch – but none look to be a direct issue for the US mainland presently.

