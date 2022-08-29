Driver’s Service Bureau temporarily closing due to water emergency in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue, is temporarily closing due to the water emergency in the city.

Authorities say the staff at the Driver’s Service Bureau will relocate to the Pearl Office located at 3851 Highway 468 West. The location will be appointment only.

“We appreciate your patience during this crisis in Jackson,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith Davis. “I assure you that our staff is committed to working and providing the customer service you come to expect from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

According to authorities, an update will be issued at 12 p.m. on August 31.

