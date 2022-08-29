Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision on Interstate 59 in Jones County claimed one person’s life Monday morning.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at the 76-mile marker. Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at 6:28 a.m.

Fire council public information officer Dana Bumgardner said crews found that a person was ejected from the vehicle near the airport exit.

According to witnesses, the vehicle hit one of the concrete dividers in the construction area and later rolled over. (Jones County Fire Council)

Bumgardner said the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Coroner’s Office were also on the scene.

