Co-conspirator in Hinds Co. election grant misspending case pleads guilty, DA says

Sudie Jones-Teague
Sudie Jones-Teague(Auditor's Office)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sudie Jones-Teague, one of several co-conspirators charged in connection with misspending hundreds of thousands of dollars in Hinds County election grant funding, has pleaded guilty to six counts.

Monday, District Attorney Jody Owens announced that Jones-Teague had pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud and one count of bribery in connection with the scandal.

The county received more than $1.9 million in election grant funds, most of which came through the Mark Zuckerberg-backed Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Jones-Teague’s company, New Beginnings LLC, received $118,000 in election grant money to provide COVID-19 cleanings at election commission headquarters and the circuit clerk’s office, and to provide catering for training events. However, an investigation conducted by WLBT showed those services were not provided.

As part of her plea agreement, Jones-Teague will testify against Election Commissioner Toni Johnson and Clinton businessman Cedric Cornelius, two alleged co-conspirators in the case.

She has agreed to repay the county more than $81,000 in restitution.

Jones-Teague’s sentencing will be scheduled for a later date after the cases of Johnson and Cornelius are concluded.

