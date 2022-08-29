Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy

Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17
Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17(Brookhaven Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris.

Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder.

Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12.

BPD said Porter shot Harris to death through a window.

Harris is the nephew of Hinds County deputy and Brookhaven pastor, Jerry Kelly.

Kelly had asked the community to pitch in and help solve his nephew’s murder.

Now, the investigative law enforcement officer says he and his family are thankful for the arrest. However, they still want answers to the motive behind the killing.

“We still don’t have the why behind the killing of my nephew. And it’s not because he comes from a bad family, because both Spud and the accused come from great families that are very familiar with one another,” Kelly said. “We believe that law enforcement, Brookhaven in particular, will continue to work to make sure that this arrest and charge is followed through.”

Kelly has been vocal about what he says is a lack of policing in the area which he says has resulted in few crimes being solved in Brookhaven.

He’s hosted gatherings in the area to discuss the crime he says plagues the community.

“I hope that other cases like Spud’s in our city are solved and brought to a halt where none are being solved. It’s a different view on this side of the fence and my heart goes out to every family that has stood by waiting for the doors of justice to swing open,” he said.

is Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reservoir inflows crest; Pearl River Valley Water Supply District to hold discharge
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
JPS announces adjustments for schools due to Pearl River flooding
JPS announces adjustments for schools due to Pearl River flooding
Several streets in northeast Jackson inundated with water, mayor says
Several streets in northeast Jackson inundated with water, mayor says

Latest News

Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center
Teen injured during ‘skirmish’ at Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: typical summer heat, humidity, storm risk as Pearl River crests in Jackson
Jackson mayor: Flood waters only entered 1 home, several streets still impassable
Jackson mayor: Flood waters only entered 1 home, several streets still impassable
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.