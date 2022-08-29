Boil water notice issued for Ross Barnett subdivisions on Pelahatchie water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District issued a Boil Water Notice for Ross Barnett subdivisions on the Pelahatchie water system.

This does not affect the town of Pelahatchie.

PRVWSD says the notice was issued due to an 8‘’ broken water main causing loss of water or water press pressure.

According to authorities, there are 425 water connections affected in the area. The Mississippi State Department of Health has been notified.

PRVWSD says they will take the first sample from the affected area on Tuesday, August 30. The boil water notice will be in effect for at least 24 hours or until PRVWSD receive clear sampling.

AREAS IMPACTED:

Lakeshore Apartments

Brenhaven

Chesapeake

Kroger Shopping Center

Bank Plus

Riverchase

Ashland

Windward Bluff

Commonwealth

