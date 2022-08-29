Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Boil water notice issued for Ross Barnett subdivisions on Pelahatchie water system

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District issued a Boil Water Notice for Ross Barnett subdivisions on the Pelahatchie water system.

This does not affect the town of Pelahatchie.

PRVWSD says the notice was issued due to an 8‘’ broken water main causing loss of water or water press pressure.

According to authorities, there are 425 water connections affected in the area. The Mississippi State Department of Health has been notified.

PRVWSD says they will take the first sample from the affected area on Tuesday, August 30. The boil water notice will be in effect for at least 24 hours or until PRVWSD receive clear sampling.

AREAS IMPACTED:

  • Lakeshore Apartments
  • Brenhaven
  • Chesapeake
  • Kroger Shopping Center
  • Bank Plus
  • Riverchase
  • Ashland
  • Windward Bluff
  • Commonwealth

