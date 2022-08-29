Connect. Shop. Support Local.
All JPS schools shifting to virtual learning on August 30 due to citywide water shortage

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools are shifting to virtual learning on August 30 due to a citywide water shortage.

“Families without devices can pick them up tomorrow at each of our schools from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.,” Jackson Public School District said in a press release.

The school district also says they will serve breakfast at each school site from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., while lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Locations will be announced tomorrow morning after schools are accessed for suitable water pressure for meal preparation,” said the school district. “We are closely monitoring the water conditions on a day-by-day basis at our schools while conferring with city officials to determine when scholars and staff can safely return for in-person learning.”

The City of Jackson says the flooding of the Pearl River has created problems with treating water at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant.

According to the city, adjustments to the water treatment process are being made and have led to a temporary decrease in the production of water for areas across the city.

The city says this will remain an issue for the next couple of days as they work to refill the tanks.

