All JPS schools to remain virtual Wednesday as citywide water shortage continues

By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools will remain virtual Wednesday, and potentially for the next “few days,” as the Capital City continues to struggle with a citywide water shortage.

In addition to the shortage, JPS has several schools whose air conditioning system depends on water to run effectively.

Breakfast and lunch will be served Wednesday at every school site except Forest Hill High School. Breakfast is from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m., and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As for athletics, the following football games will continue as scheduled:

  • Thursday, September 1, Hazlehurst vs. Wingfield at South Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • Friday, September 2,  Port Gibson vs. Jim Hill at North Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • Friday, September 2, South Jones vs. Forest Hill at South Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Portable restrooms will be on-site at these games.

Due to the lack of water at the facility and the large crowd anticipated, the “Graduation Classic” football game at the MS Veterans Memorial Stadium for Saturday, September 3, has been cancelled.

The games included Murrah vs. Callaway and Provine vs. Lanier high schools. There are no make-up dates for these games available at this time.

“While we understand that the next few days will be a major inconvenience for many of our working families, we feel that these decisions are in the best interest of our scholars, staff, and families,” said Sherin Johnson, Executive Director of Public Engagement.

