Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation

People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later...
People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A girl who was on vacation from Italy with her parents has died after a stone statue fell on her at a hotel in Munich, German police said Sunday.

The 7-year-old was hit by the roughly 440-pound statue in the courtyard of the hotel on Friday evening, police said. People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.

It wasn’t clear why the statue toppled over. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reservoir inflows crest; Pearl River Valley Water Supply District to hold discharge
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
JPS announces adjustments for schools due to Pearl River flooding
JPS announces adjustments for schools due to Pearl River flooding
Several streets in northeast Jackson inundated with water, mayor says
Several streets in northeast Jackson inundated with water, mayor says

Latest News

Alex Harper
Man wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County
Water is allowed to settle at the Curtis plant's coventional basin, before it is chemically...
Jackson lawmakers urging governor to call special session to tackle water crisis
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
Mayor Lumumba discusses the impact the Pearl River has on Jackson's water production.
Production cut at Jackson’s main water treatment plant due to Pearl River flooding
WLBT at 4p