A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 10-foot alligator has broken the state record for the longest female alligator captured in Mississippi, and the reptile could be 100 years old.

It was killed on August 28 on the Pearl River about 5 miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison.

It measured 10-feet-2-inches long.

The alligator had previously been captured and tagged as “Yellow 410″ in 2009 as part of a research project. At the time, “Yellow 410″ also measured exactly 10-feet-2-inches and was captured within 100 yards of where the Densons killed it.

According to Ricky Flynt, Alligator Program Coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, this state record ties a previous world record for the longest free-ranging wild female alligator, which was measured in Florida in 1984.

That record was recently broken in Florida in 2021 with a female alligator that measured 10-feet-6.75-inches.

Since 2007, over 800 alligators have been captured and tagged in Mississippi.

According to Flynt, it is possible that “Yellow 410″ could easily be anywhere from 75 to 100 years old, calling it “a world class alligator specimen.”

The 2022 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season opened in Mississippi on Friday, August 26, at noon and will close at noon on Monday, September 5.

