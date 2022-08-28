Connect. Shop. Support Local.
USACE Vicksburg District activates emergency operations due to Pearl River flooding

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District emergency operations center (EOC) activated at Level 2, on Saturday, August 27, at 3 p.m., due to flooding on the Pearl River in the Jackson.

Level 2 is an emergency watch that will monitor the flooding conditions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The district is providing direct and technical assistance to the state of Mississippi, affected counties, partners, and sponsors.

To further prepare for the flooding, the EOC deployed a sandbag machine and loaned a pump to Hinds County Sunday, August 28.

Water management has created an interactive, flood inundation map (FIM) that is updated daily. More information on the FIM can be found here.

Click here to see how rising flood waters might affect you.

WLBT News will continue to keep the public updated regarding the flooding.

