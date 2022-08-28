Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Toddler dies from apparent drowning in Auburn

A 2-year-old was found unresponsive in an Auburn family’s swimming pool.
Two boys drowned in a pool in Kentucky, according to police.
Two boys drowned in a pool in Kentucky, according to police.(Steven Lek)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A 2-year-old child is dead following an apparent drowning.

According to the Auburn Police Department, first responders were called to a home on Dillingham Hill Saturday afternoon.

The child was found unresponsive in a family’s swimming pool, according to a release from the agency.

Responders attempted life-saving efforts but were unable to revive the child before bringing them to Central Maine Medical Center.

The Auburn Police Department and Maine State Police Major Crime Unit are investigating the child’s death, which is standard procedure.

Auburn Police say the preliminary investigation shows the child’s death is the result of an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several streets in northeast Jackson inundated with water, mayor says
Several streets in northeast Jackson inundated with water, mayor says
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
EXCLUSIVE: Grand jury indicts Rankin County tax assessor on sexual battery following 3 On Your Side investigation
GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
Ridgeland’s mayor declares State of Emergency for areas impacted by flooding
Ridgeland’s mayor declares State of Emergency for areas impacted by flooding
As the Pearl River rises, residents fill sandbags at a site next to McLeod Elementary on...
Gov. Reeves declares State of Emergency ahead of flooding

Latest News

City residents react to Pearl River flooding
Northeast Jackson residents react to Pearl River flooding
Storms possible on Sunday.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
JPS announces adjustments for schools due to Pearl River flooding
JPS announces adjustments for schools due to Pearl River flooding
340 packages of fentanyl pills weighing a grand total of 187 pounds and worth an estimated $4.3...
$4.3 Million in Fentanyl found by border agents