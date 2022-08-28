Reservoir inflows crest; Pearl River Valley Water Supply District to hold discharge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows crested on Sunday. However, authorities say there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream.

After a conference call with the National Weather Service, the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge at the reservoir at 60,000 cubic feet per second.

According to authorities, the discharge will be held for at least 24 hours in order to reduce the level of the lake, which currently stands at 298.63 feet above mean sea level.

NWS predicts the river level in Jackson at Highway 80 to crest at 35.5 feet on Monday morning. Authorities say water will be in several streets in Jackson and could begin approaching some homes and businesses.

Residents in low-lying areas are encouraged to remain vigilant and stay prepared. Authorities say this high water event is predicted to last seven to ten days.

