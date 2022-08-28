Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
JPS releases update on students switching to online learning due to low water pressure

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public Schools organization has provided updates on schools shifting to online learning due to low water pressure.

This report comes a day after JPS announced McLeod Elementary School, along with other schools in impacted areas, may switch to virtual learning due to the flood threat.

Forest Hill High and Timberlawn Elementary schools will shift to virtual learning on Monday, August 29, and Tuesday, August 30, due to low water pressure.

JPS says staff members from those schools will be housed at other JPS sites.

Meals will be available for pick up at Forest Hill High School for scholars who attend those schools. Breakfast is served from 8 - 9 a.m., and lunch will be available from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m.

“We are working closely with the city of Jackson and will keep our school community updated with the latest information as we receive it,” JPS stated.

Click here to see how rising flood waters might affect you.

