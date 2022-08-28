JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the threat of flood waters from the Pearl River, Jackson Public Schools announced scholars may shift to virtual learning.

McLeod Elementary School will shift to online learning on Monday, August 29, and Tuesday, August 30.

Students who attend other JPS schools and live in impacted areas will have the option to either attend school in person or virtually.

Spann Elementary School, located at 1615 Beacon Drive, will provide transportation for students who are affected by the flood water and those who will attend their schools in person.

See the table below for more details.

JPS announces adjustments for schools due to Pearl River flooding (JPS)

Meals for students who will attend their schools online will also be provided by Spann Elementary, along with Chastain Middle School and Murrah High School.

Breakfast will be served from 8 - 9 a.m. and lunch will be available from 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

JPS will monitor the rainfall to determine if alternate plans are needed to address flooding in other parts of the city.

Click here to see how rising flood waters might affect you.

REMINDER: the following is a list of streets affected by the rise of the Pearl River.

**Pearl River at 34 feet

Annie Street

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Martin & Hinds streets

Old Brandon Road

President Street – south end

Sidney Street

South West Street – Union Planters

South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Riverwood Drive – east of Harrow Drive

Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive

Yucca Drive **Pearl River at 35 feet

Annie Street

Beasley Street

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Cypress Trail

Deer Trail

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek

Hudson Street – east end

Martin & Hinds streets

McNuitt Street

Nichols Street

Offutt Street

Old Brandon Road

President Street from South Silas Brown Street – south end

River cove area

River Glenn area

North River Road

Riverwood/Harrow drives

Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Sidney Street

South West Street – Union Planter s

South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot

Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive

Yucca Drive **Pearl River at 36 feet

Annie Street

Beasley Street

Beatty & Rankin streets at Silas Brown Street

Canterbury Court

Canton Club Circle at Sedgewick Drive

Canton Club Circle – northeast end

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Cypress Trail

Deer Trail

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek

Harrow Drive

Hinds Street

Hudson Street – east end

Julienne Street

Linde Air Trailer Court

Martin & Hinds streets

McNuitt Street

Meadow Oaks Park Drive

Moncure Road

Nichols Street

Offutt Street

Old Brandon Road

President Street from South Silas Brown Street – south end

Rankin Street

River cove area

River Glenn area

North River Road

Riverwood/Harrow drives

Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Santa Clara Circle

Sedgewick Drive & Canton Club Circle

Sidney Street

South West Street – Union Planters

South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot

Sproles Street

Stokes Robinson Road

Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive

Yucca Drive

