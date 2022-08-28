JPS announces adjustments for schools due to Pearl River flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the threat of flood waters from the Pearl River, Jackson Public Schools announced scholars may shift to virtual learning.
McLeod Elementary School will shift to online learning on Monday, August 29, and Tuesday, August 30.
Students who attend other JPS schools and live in impacted areas will have the option to either attend school in person or virtually.
Spann Elementary School, located at 1615 Beacon Drive, will provide transportation for students who are affected by the flood water and those who will attend their schools in person.
See the table below for more details.
Meals for students who will attend their schools online will also be provided by Spann Elementary, along with Chastain Middle School and Murrah High School.
Breakfast will be served from 8 - 9 a.m. and lunch will be available from 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
JPS will monitor the rainfall to determine if alternate plans are needed to address flooding in other parts of the city.
Click here to see how rising flood waters might affect you.
REMINDER: the following is a list of streets affected by the rise of the Pearl River.
**Pearl River at 34 feet
- Annie Street
- City garage area off S. Jefferson Street
- Eastover area
- Foxboro Street
- Galilee Street
- Martin & Hinds streets
- Old Brandon Road
- President Street – south end
- Sidney Street
- South West Street – Union Planters
- South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
- Riverwood Drive – east of Harrow Drive
- Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive
- Yucca Drive **Pearl River at 35 feet
- Annie Street
- Beasley Street
- City garage area off S. Jefferson Street
- Cypress Trail
- Deer Trail
- Eastover area
- Foxboro Street
- Galilee Street
- Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek
- Hudson Street – east end
- Martin & Hinds streets
- McNuitt Street
- Nichols Street
- Offutt Street
- Old Brandon Road
- President Street from South Silas Brown Street – south end
- River cove area
- River Glenn area
- North River Road
- Riverwood/Harrow drives
- Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
- Sidney Street
- South West Street – Union Planter s
- South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot
- Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive
- Yucca Drive **Pearl River at 36 feet
- Annie Street
- Beasley Street
- Beatty & Rankin streets at Silas Brown Street
- Canterbury Court
- Canton Club Circle at Sedgewick Drive
- Canton Club Circle – northeast end
- City garage area off S. Jefferson Street
- Cypress Trail
- Deer Trail
- Eastover area
- Foxboro Street
- Galilee Street
- Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek
- Harrow Drive
- Hinds Street
- Hudson Street – east end
- Julienne Street
- Linde Air Trailer Court
- Martin & Hinds streets
- McNuitt Street
- Meadow Oaks Park Drive
- Moncure Road
- Nichols Street
- Offutt Street
- Old Brandon Road
- President Street from South Silas Brown Street – south end
- Rankin Street
- River cove area
- River Glenn area
- North River Road
- Riverwood/Harrow drives
- Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
- Santa Clara Circle
- Sedgewick Drive & Canton Club Circle
- Sidney Street
- South West Street – Union Planters
- South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot
- Sproles Street
- Stokes Robinson Road
- Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive
- Yucca Drive
