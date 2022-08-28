First Alert Forecast: brief drop in rain chances and humidity expected by late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Isolated showers or storms will remain possible through this afternoon and during the early evening hours. Where the rain isn’t falling, skies are mostly to partly sunny this afternoon with temperatures in 80s to near 90 degrees. Showers will come to and on radar shortly after sunset as quiet conditions return for the entire area overnight. Expect low temperatures to fall to the lower to middle 70s by daybreak.

We will kick off the new week on Monday with seasonably warm and humid weather with highs right around 90 degrees. Like the past couple of days, scattered downpours and thunderstorms could also impact parts of the area at times. Any activity on radar should start developing around or after lunchtime before winding down by sunset.

Rain chances will remain elevated through the middle of the work and school week out ahead of a frontal boundary that will near from the north. Once it passes through, we should see a brief drop in rain chances as well as humidity levels, especially around our northern most areas. The front looks to lift back northward by next weekend which will lead to muggier conditions and better chances for showers and storms.

Talkin’ Tropics: The NHC is monitoring 4 areas of concern today out in the tropics. There is one disturbance located over the NW Caribbean that is nearing the Yucatan Peninsula as its tracks to the north and west. We will watch this area closely, but it’s not an immediate threat to central and southwest MS right now. The only area of disturbed weather that has a decent chance for development is over the central Atlantic. This could potentially form into a tropical depression sometime this week.

