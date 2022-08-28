First Alert Forecast: All eyes on the Pearl River to crest to 36 Ft late Sunday going into Monday morning. The tropics are also heating up currently with 4 storms to watch!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!

Calm conditions this morning with partly clear skies.

Isolated to scattered showers or storms will likely flare up across central MS today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. For the times that you aren’t seeing the rain, expect mostly cloudy skies with sun breaks and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will fall back into the low to mid-70s this evening. The Pearl River continues to flood, at 7:53 AM the river is at 35.23 Ft. Its expected to crest later tonight going into Monday morning. Take the precautions and evacuate if you know that you’ll be flooded! The river has not reached near 36 Ft since February 2020.

Going back into the workweek.

Rain chances will remain elevated and school week as moisture flows in off the Gulf of Mexico. Showers and storms will be possible Monday through Friday. A frontal boundary nearing from the north will also keep the chance for showers and storms on the higher end by mid to late week. There are 4 systems in the tropics that we are monitoring, but no activity in our region is anticipated through this weekend.

