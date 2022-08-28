Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City of Jackson to distribute sandbags at local church

(Associated Press)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is distributing sandbags at a local church on Sunday.

The city says sandbags are available at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 6000 Canton Road.

The distribution will continue until supplies run out. This distribution site is in addition to the one at 4225 Michael Avalon Street, which will remain open until 6 p.m. today.

