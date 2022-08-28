City of Jackson to distribute sandbags at local church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is distributing sandbags at a local church on Sunday.

The city says sandbags are available at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 6000 Canton Road.

The distribution will continue until supplies run out. This distribution site is in addition to the one at 4225 Michael Avalon Street, which will remain open until 6 p.m. today.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.