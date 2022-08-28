Connect. Shop. Support Local.
$4.3 Million in Fentanyl found by border agents

340 packages of fentanyl pills weighing a grand total of 187 pounds and worth an estimated $4.3...
340 packages of fentanyl pills weighing a grand total of 187 pounds and worth an estimated $4.3 million.(US Customs and Border)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PHEONIX, Ariz. (KWTX) - Two women have been arrested after $4.3 Million worth in Fentanyl has been found by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers in Arizona.

Tucson Sector agents discovered the narcotics around 6 p.m. while conducting a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox heading eastbound that had exited Interstate 8.

During the stop, agents observed several black duffel bags in the vehicle’s rear cargo area and that the driver was noticeably nervous as she was questioned.

After receiving her consent to search the vehicle, agents found three bags containing packages wrapped in black tape and cellophane as well as coated in axle grease.

Further investigation revealed 340 packages of fentanyl pills weighing a grand total of 187 pounds and worth an estimated $4.3 million.

The case was turned over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office where both the driver and her passenger will face prosecution for drug charges.

