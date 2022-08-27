Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reeves to hold press conference discussing flooding across the state

(Source: Office of Governor Tate Reeves)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is holding a press conference to discuss flooding across the state.

The governor is joined by Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Stephen McCraney and National Weather Service Jackson Senior Service Hydrologist Marty Pope.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
Teen killed during Jackson gun deal was charged with murder in December
Teen killed during Jackson gun deal was charged with murder in December
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
EXCLUSIVE: Grand jury indicts Rankin County tax assessor on sexual battery following 3 On Your Side investigation
File - Police lights
Police pursuit results in crash on I-220, suspect apprehended

Latest News

Mayor Lumumba to host press conference providing updates on expected flooding in the city
A look at the Pearl River for Jackson, current is 34 feet right now. By Tuesday it's expected...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
The End Zone: Ridgeland stalls the Cougars’ comeback in thrilling 29-27 victory, highlights...
The End Zone: Ridgeland stalls the Cougars’ comeback in thrilling 29-27 victory, highlights opening week of MHSAA football
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
Four stabbed, two critically, after downtown Reno fight