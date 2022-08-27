Ridgeland’s mayor declares State of Emergency for areas impacted by flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland’s mayor declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas that are subject to flooding.

“Due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2 p.m.,” said Mayor McGee. “For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community.”

According to Mayor McGee, Ridgeland’s Fire and Police Departments will be assisting in such evacuation immediately.

