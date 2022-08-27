Northeast Jackson residents prepare for flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s an anxious time for Northeast Jackson residents monitoring the Pearl River level. They haven’t forgotten the flood waters that entered their homes in 2020. Some residents, who were victims of the flood waters two and a half years ago, are preparing to leave. Others are taking a wait-and-see approach.

“This time I’m taking it more serious,” said Shawn Miller.

The 37-year-old engineer is taking no chances this time around. He rented a U-Haul Thursday and is preparing to move before the waters rise. In 2020 he’d been in his home only two years when more than a foot of rain entered his River Road home.

“We’re better prepared this time. so we already applied for an application and got approved for a two-bedroom apartment it’s a short term,” said Miller. “So hopefully we’ll be back in the house if it does rise. We should be back in the house within two or three months.”

A few homeowners are taking heed of the warnings and packing their belongings. Others are using sandbags as barriers.

Eastover also experienced flooding. A moving van is parked at this Canterbury Court house that took on waters during the flood.

Barret White just moved to the area six months ago and is reaching out to neighbors to find out what to expect. He was told his house wasn’t impacted in 2020.

“I just found out this morning when I was watching the news that it was gonna get to 36 and potentially could flood this area. So I haven’t really talked to anybody about it just yet,” said White.

The East Manor Drive homeowner is hopeful, that his home on higher ground, won’t be affected.

Some homeowners said they can’t afford or bear having to renovate their homes a second time and won’t return if it floods again.

For more weather updates on potential flooding, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.