Jury finds man not guilty of murdering 2-year-old more than five years after arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than a half-decade after a man was arrested and accused of murdering a 2-year-old in Mecklenburg County, a jury has found him not guilty of the charges.

Christopher Sims, now 30 years old, was accused of killing his girlfriend’s son all the way back in June of 2017.

Authorities charged him with first-degree murder and intentional child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, despite Sims and his family insisting on his innocence. The boy’s mother even supported Sims in court.

But on Friday, five years after the boy passed away, Sims was found not guilty of either charge after a nearly three-week trial.

In an interview with WBTV, Sims said that he loves kids, so being in the position he was in broke him.

“I was definitely scared considering everything they tried to hold us speaking about, I thought my life was gone,” he said.

Sims spent 30 months in jail before he was released with an ankle monitor and restrictions.

Throughout the entire process, he maintained his innocence.

“I think the jury realized it was way too many people that didn’t do their job,” Sims said. “My sister saw me bright and early that morning not even 10 minutes after and she saw he [the victim] was already bruised up.”

Now a free man once more, Sims spent the evening purchasing some fishing lures and dreams of getting back into coaching.

Sims said that before each court appearance, he read Psalm 24 as a reminder to keep his head up.

And as for the officials that detained him inside the Mecklenburg County Jail, he thanked them for helping him get through what he described as the darkest moments of his life.

