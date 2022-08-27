Four stabbed, two critically, after downtown Reno fight

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -At least four people were stabbed Friday night near downtown Reno, two of them critically injured, after a fight in the area of Wingfield Park and Brick Park along Arlington Avenue, the Reno Police Department said.

Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident at about 8:40 p.m.

Police said two groups got into a fight and at least one person from each group pulled knives or similar implements and stabbed others.

No streets are closed but Wingfield and Brick parks are expected to be closed until early Saturday for a police investigation.

Everyone involved is either at the hospital or in police custody, police said.

