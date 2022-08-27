First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain chances continue through the weekend with Highs in the mid to upper 80s! All eyes on the Pearl River, by Tuesday its expected to crest to 36 feet!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday.

Starting off rather foggy this morning with partly cloudy skies. Calm conditions this morning.

While it won’t rain the entire weekend, make sure you continue to keep an umbrella close by. Isolated to scattered showers or storms will likely flare up across central MS this weekend, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. For the times that you aren’t seeing the rain, expect mostly cloudy skies with sun breaks and highs in the middle to upper 80s both afternoons. Lows will fall back into the low to mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Going back into the workweek.

A look at the Pearl River for Jackson, current is 34 feet right now. By Tuesday it's expected to crest to 36 feet.

Rain chances will remain elevated and school week as moisture flows in off the Gulf of Mexico. A frontal boundary nearing from the north will also keep the chance for showers and storms on the higher end by mid to late week. The Pearl River at Jackson is still forecast to crest at 36′ by Tuesday of next week, which is considered Major Flood Stage. The river has not reached these levels in Jackson since the flooding that occurred in February of 2020. Those that were impacted back in 2020 need to start preparing for rising waters into next week. There are two systems in the tropics that we are monitoring, but no activity in our region is anticipated through this weekend.

