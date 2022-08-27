Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours possible at times through the weekend

Rain chances go down by late week
Rain chances go down by late week(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many of us are enjoying a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Pop-up showers or storms will be possible at times through the early evening hours. After sunset, most showers will fade away as we dry out into tonight. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday’s forecast will almost be a repeat of today. Isolated to scattered downpours and storms are also expected to develop across parts of central and southwest MS, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny as high temperatures climb to the upper 80s.

The chance for rain will continue to stay elevated heading into the week ahead. A frontal boundary is expected to approach from the north into the middle of the week, which will keep opportunities for showers and storms in the forecast. Once the front passes through, it will likely stall out near the coast into next weekend. As of a result, rain chances will trend downward by Thursday and Friday before going back up into next weekend.

The Pearl River at Jackson is now forecast to crest at 36′ late Sunday night into Monday morning rather than on Tuesday. Now is the time to prepare and heed to any warnings or evacuations if river flooding is likely in your area. There is a good chance that if you were impacted by the flood in early 2020, you will again over the coming days.

