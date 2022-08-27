Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S.

In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends.

The sheer number of feral cats across the country and in Central Texas is why Cody Courtain started Snip and Tip, an organization that spays and neuters feral cat populations.

Sterilization helps reduce fighting and breeding of stray cats.

“We don’t want more homeless outdoor cats, so reduce that and continue to have healthier outdoor cats that the community can help take care of,” Courtain said.

Snip and Tip serves Bell and Coryell Counties. Once the cats are spayed and neutered, they are returned to where they came from. Volunteers like Lisa Lindo help feed the feral cats once they’ve been released.

“The tenants call me the cat lady and I have to really watch it because they wind in and out of my legs,” Lindo said.

It’s all a community wide effort to make sure homeless cats are captured, taken to surgery appointments, released back and fed.

“Without the work that we’re doing those cats would be entering the shelter system and unfortunately euthanasia would most likely be the outcome,” Courtain said.

Snip and Tip is asking for monetary donations to help cover surgery costs and cat food to feed stray cats. The organization also needs more volunteers, specifically someone to feed cats in Temple.

To donate or volunteer visit the organization’s Facebook group and contact Courtain.

