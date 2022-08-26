Yard sign tells city leaders to “Show Us the Money” amid lingering water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The talk of raising Jackson taxes amid weeks of water issues has some residents steaming.

One resident is asking what is the city doing with the taxes they’re already collecting. He’s putting his frustration on full display.

“They’ll take pictures. They’ll thumb us. They’ll say that’s great I’m glad somebody is saying something,” said Brice Massey.

He is talking about the message he posted to city leaders in his front yard on Riverview Drive. It reads: “Mayor City Council Show Us The Money”.

His frustration over lingering water problems prompted him to make the sign. The Jackson homeowners first read What Is the Plan?

“I wanted to put something up that expressed the opinions of most everybody but they don’t know what else to do,” said Massey. “We’ve asked questions. we’ve listened to newscasts, and we’re just not getting answers.

The 62-year-old said he is at risk of being fired for speaking out because he works for a company that contracts for the city. But weeks of boiling, conserving and water giveaways have reached their limit.

“Stop throwing the water bottles in the garbage. Stop filling up the landfills. Take them to city hall,” said Massey.

The 23-year resident said he attends city council meetings and finds tax dollars wasted while problems at the water treatment plants escalate.

“You have a plant that has motors in it. You now have two major motors that are gone out,” said Massey. “Over the last 20 years, we couldn’t have bought a backup.”

It’s a message Massey plans to take share with city leaders. The sign has been on display for two weeks, with pictures of it circulating on social media.

