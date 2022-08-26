Residents should be ready to evacuate in 48 hours, says Lumumba

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says officials expect floodwaters to begin impacting neighborhoods as early as Sunday evening.

Lumumba and county and reservoir officials were gathered at the Real Time Command Center to give an update on the 2022 Pearl River Flood. The river had risen to more than 33 feet as of Friday afternoon and was expected to rise to 36 feet before it crests on Tuesday.

The mayor says Jackson residents should prepare to evacuate within 48 hours and should expect to be away from their homes for several days.

“If you were one of the early impacted communities in 2020, it is likely you will be one of the early impacted communities in 2022,” he said.

The mayor said JTRAN will be in place to help evacuate individuals who don’t have transportation. However, he said once the water rises, city services will not be available.

“Transportation is here to help you, but you must make plans in advance.”

Meanwhile, he said the Jackson Police Department and Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up patrols to protect properties once people leave.

“Those residents who are hesitant to evacuate out of concerns for their property, the city of Jackson, along with the county, will step up patrols to protect your property,” he said. “Don’t allow that to be an impediment.”

