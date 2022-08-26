Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road.

Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot once from the window of a Honda Accord around 11:15 a.m.

A female, who was believed to be a bystander, was struck as well.

The woman and Perbivs were not seriously injured. Johnson was undergoing surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Thursday afternoon, but his injuries, according to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police have the name of a male suspect, but have not yet apprehended him at this time.

This is a developing story.

