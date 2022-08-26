Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Things To Know for Friday, August 26

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed!

1) NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet(WLBT)

The Pearl River has surpassed flood stage in Jackson - and could soon be affecting some homes and businesses in Byram and Jackson.

Thursday, the National Weather Service reported that the river had risen to 30.91 feet, nearly 3 feet above flood stage.

The service is now projecting that the river will crest at 36 feet on Tuesday, August 30. By comparison, the river rose to 36.67 feet during the Flood of 2020.

Stephen McCraney, executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, said if you were flooded in 2020, “it’s a very good possibility you’ll be impacted now.”

2) Inmate found in dumpster after escaping Rankin County facility, faces additional charges
(MDOC)

The inmate who escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on Thursday evening was back in custody within hours after he was discovered missing.

MDOC stated that Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, was captured in a dumpster at the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield, which is about two miles from the prison.

Huffman was handed multiple charges after his escape, including three counts of kidnapping, home invasion, auto theft, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He had previously been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County.

3) Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill(MDPS)

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation led an undercover human trafficking operation in Olive Branch, Mississippi, on Thursday, August 18, leading to the arrest of two people and the identification of four human trafficking victims who were referred to victim services.

Darielle Davone Sparks, 27, from Marion, Arkansas, and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill from Baldwyn, Mississippi, were both arrested.

Sparks was charged with six counts of promoting prostitution and attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer. His bond was set as $850,000.

Massengill was charged with human trafficking of a minor and child exploitation. His bond was set at $200,000.

