Teen killed during Jackson gun deal was charged with murder in December

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen who was shot and killed during a gun deal earlier this week was charged with multiple crimes, including murder, nearly a year ago.

Antonyo Esco, 18, was just one of a five-member “gang,” who, along with the other members, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of drive-by shooting and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle in December of 2021.

One member of this gang, Joseph Brown, was believed to be connected to at least seven killings in the Capital City over a four-month span, including a mother and her unborn child.

Some of the crimes they committed were thought to be a sort-of “game” between the members. Other crimes were said to be retaliatory.

On August 21 of this year, Esco was killed during a gun deal gone wrong in the parking lot of the Village Apartments.

Esco, who was sitting in a car at the time, exchanged a gun with an unknown man. Once provided with the gun, the man then turned the weapon on Esco, shooting the teen several times.

He was soon taken to a hospital, where he would die. No information was provided by police as to a potential suspect.

