Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Teen killed during Jackson gun deal was charged with murder in December

Teen killed during Jackson gun deal was charged with murder in December
Teen killed during Jackson gun deal was charged with murder in December(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen who was shot and killed during a gun deal earlier this week was charged with multiple crimes, including murder, nearly a year ago.

Antonyo Esco, 18, was just one of a five-member “gang,” who, along with the other members, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of drive-by shooting and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle in December of 2021.

One member of this gang, Joseph Brown, was believed to be connected to at least seven killings in the Capital City over a four-month span, including a mother and her unborn child.

Some of the crimes they committed were thought to be a sort-of “game” between the members. Other crimes were said to be retaliatory.

On August 21 of this year, Esco was killed during a gun deal gone wrong in the parking lot of the Village Apartments.

Esco, who was sitting in a car at the time, exchanged a gun with an unknown man. Once provided with the gun, the man then turned the weapon on Esco, shooting the teen several times.

He was soon taken to a hospital, where he would die. No information was provided by police as to a potential suspect.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County
MDOC inmate in Rankin County who escaped found, faces additional charges
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
Ross Barnett Reservoir
Reservoir releasing more water from spillway in response to heavy rains
As the Pearl River rises, Jackson Mayor Lumumba is calling for voluntary evacuations for...
City clarifies mayor’s comments calling for voluntary evacuations; says be prepared to evacuate
Schools in a Mississippi county will soon have armed resource officers patrolling the halls
Schools in a Mississippi county will soon have armed resource officers patrolling the halls

Latest News

Several homes sustain flash flood damage in Pearl following record rainfall
Sandbags (file photo)
Here’s where you can get sandbags in preparation for the Pearl River flood
Man dies after being shot in parking lot of Ellis Avenue gas station
When LaShunda Golder's FedEx delivery man got locked out of his truck during a flash flood, she...
FedEx driver stranded by flash flood finds hospitality, food at Gautier home