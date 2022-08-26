Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Swastika Mountain in Oregon to get new name

FILE - Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain are two names that have been submitted for consideration...
FILE - Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain are two names that have been submitted for consideration so far, but Mount Halo will likely be the new name.(Don Ryan | AP Photo/Don Ryan)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) – The Oregon Geographic Names Board met last week to consider proposals to re-name several geographic features in several Oregon counties.

The board agreed that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol of the German Nazi Party, will be changed.

Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain are two names that have been submitted for consideration so far, but Mount Halo will likely be the new name.

Halo refers to Chief Halotish, a 19th century leader of the Yoncalla-Kalapuya tribe.

The board is expected to make a final decision on the new name for the mountain in December.

The mountain is located within the Umpqua National Forest and is more than 4,000 feet tall.

According to a name change proposal form on the board’s website, the mountain was originally named for a nearby town called Swastika, which took its name from a cattle ranch where the owner branded his cattle with the symbol before it was used by the Nazis.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County
MDOC inmate in Rankin County who escaped found, faces additional charges
Ross Barnett Reservoir
Reservoir releasing more water from spillway in response to heavy rains
As the Pearl River rises, Jackson Mayor Lumumba is calling for voluntary evacuations for...
City clarifies mayor’s comments calling for voluntary evacuations; says be prepared to evacuate
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
Schools in a Mississippi county will soon have armed resource officers patrolling the halls
Schools in a Mississippi county will soon have armed resource officers patrolling the halls

Latest News

Derek Chauvin was taken Wednesday from a maximum-security prison in a Minneapolis suburb, where...
Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen to serve time in George Floyd killing
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds & scattered downpours Friday, into weekend
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Atomic energy agency seeks to visit Ukraine nuclear power plant amid concerns
WLBT at 5a