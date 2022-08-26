Simpson County residents forced to evacuate due to flooding

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rising water from the Mississippi Strong River is leaving one park in the City of D’LO almost completely covered in flood waters. Now, residents are having to seek higher ground.

Strong rushing waters are pouring at The D’lo Water Park. The water is becoming so high, that it’s almost fully covering picnic tables and seating benches at the park.

Officials were forced to close Teapot road due to severe flooding from the river and large tree logs.

The mayor says the water is rising so quickly, that they had to order emergency evacuations for residents staying in mobile homes inside the park.

He also says a tree toppled over one mobile home but luckily no one was inside.

“There were 12 trailers in that loop. And some people had multiple cars and motorcycles and such. So I got mine and moved my trailer and truck up to Methodist church up the street,” said D’lo resident, Harvey Collins.

“What we are seeing now is the strong river has come up faster than I’ve seen since I been mayor,” stated the Mayor of D’lo, John Henry Berry. “This year it has come up way too fast.”

As waters continue to rise, city leaders urge residents not to sightsee or drive through flood waters.

