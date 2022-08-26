Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Several homes sustain flash flood damage in Pearl following record rainfall

(Credit: KALB)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Pearl received record rainfall the past few days totaling an estimated 12 inches.

The city has received preliminary reports that 15 homes sustained flash flood damage.

In a statement on Facebook, the city said, “Pearl is working hard every day on new projects and solutions to move water through drainage around the city. We have made great strides. By comparison, the flooding event in September 2018 had 168 homes sustain damage.”

According to the city, the new detention pond near Upper Drive just south of I-20 held a large amount of water back.

The city says the ongoing construction of a much larger detention pond between Hinds CC and Country Place will alleviate flooding issues in the Skyway Hills area once completed.

“The Pearl River is expected to crest at major flood stage in the coming days. The City of Pearl will not be affected by that rise, but many of our neighboring cities will. We are prepared to help them in any way we can,” the city said.

